Suns Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch Western Conference Finals Game 1

The NBA’s Western Conference finals begin Sunday afternoon.

The Suns will host the Clippers in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series. Phoenix earned a spot in the conference finals with a sweep of the Denver Nuggets, whereas Los Angeles punched its ticket with a second-round victory over the Utah Jazz.

Kawhi Leonard (knee) will not play for the Clippers. His status for the rest of the series is uncertain.

Who will draw first blood in this series? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s game between the Suns and Clippers:

When: Sunday, June 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN