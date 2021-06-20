NASCAR Nashville Lineup: Full Starting Order For Sunday’s Ally 400

The lineup is set for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Drivers will compete in the Ally 400 at the 1 1/3-mile oval, which will host its first Cup Series race. This is the first points-paying Cup race since the June 6 Toyota/Save Mart 350, which Kyle Larson won.
Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola won a qualifying session Sunday morning to claim the pole position for the Ally 400. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, William Byron and Larson will round out the top five.
Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Nashville:
1. Aric Almirola
2. Kyle Busch
3. Joey Logano
4. William Byron
5. Kyle Larson
6. Chase Elliott
7. Cole Custer
8. Alex Bowman
9. Erik Jones
10. Ryan Blaney
11. Matt DiBenedetto
12. Kevin Harvik
13. Denny Hamlin
14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
15. Brad Keselowski
16. Chase Briscoe
17. Chris Buescher
18. Anthony Alfredo
19. Ross Chastain
20. Ryan Preece
21. Bubba Wallace
22. Daniel Suarez
23. Michael McDowell
24. Corey LaJoie
25. Christopher Bell
26. Tyler Reddick
27. Justin Haley
28. Austin Dillon
29. Ryan Newman
30. Kurt Busch
31. BJ McLeod
32. JJ Yeley
33. Chad Finchum
34. Josh Bilicki
35. Martin Truex Jr
36. Garrett Smithley
37. Joey Gase
38. David Starr
39. Quin Houff
The race is scheduled to start around 3:30 p.m. ET.