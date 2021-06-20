NASCAR Nashville Lineup: Full Starting Order For Sunday’s Ally 400

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup is set for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Drivers will compete in the Ally 400 at the 1 1/3-mile oval, which will host its first Cup Series race. This is the first points-paying Cup race since the June 6 Toyota/Save Mart 350, which Kyle Larson won.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola won a qualifying session Sunday morning to claim the pole position for the Ally 400. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, William Byron and Larson will round out the top five.

The lap that got it done.



Where do you think @Aric_Almirola will finish after winning the #BuschPole? pic.twitter.com/IcNktYZSPC — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 20, 2021

Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Nashville:

1. Aric Almirola

2. Kyle Busch

3. Joey Logano

4. William Byron

5. Kyle Larson

6. Chase Elliott

7. Cole Custer

8. Alex Bowman

9. Erik Jones

10. Ryan Blaney

11. Matt DiBenedetto

12. Kevin Harvik

13. Denny Hamlin

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr

15. Brad Keselowski

16. Chase Briscoe

17. Chris Buescher

18. Anthony Alfredo

19. Ross Chastain

20. Ryan Preece

21. Bubba Wallace

22. Daniel Suarez

23. Michael McDowell

24. Corey LaJoie

25. Christopher Bell

26. Tyler Reddick

27. Justin Haley

28. Austin Dillon

29. Ryan Newman

30. Kurt Busch

31. BJ McLeod

32. JJ Yeley

33. Chad Finchum

34. Josh Bilicki

35. Martin Truex Jr

36. Garrett Smithley

37. Joey Gase

38. David Starr

39. Quin Houff

The race is scheduled to start around 3:30 p.m. ET.