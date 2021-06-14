These Two Red Sox Currently Lead All-Star Fan Voting At Their Positions

NESN Logo Sign In

A pair of Boston Red Sox stars are receiving the recognition they deserve.

Major League Baseball on Monday revealed the first fan voting update for the July 13 All-Star Game at Coors Field. The Red Sox received some good news, as Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers lead the American League voting at shortstop and third base, respectively.

J.D. Martinez currently ranks second behind Shohei Ohtani in the designated hitter voting, while Alex Verdugo is eighth among AL outfielders.

Here are your current All-Star vote leaders:

Bogaerts and Devers both would be worthy starters.

Through 61 games this season, Bogaerts is hitting .225 with 12 homers, 39 RBIs and a .941 OPS while leading in most offensive statistical categories among MLB shortstops. Devers, meanwhile, is hitting .272 with 15 homers, 49 RBIs and an .890 OPS.