Jonnu Smith Debuts At Patriots Minicamp, Suffers Apparent Injury

One of the New England Patriots’ top free agent additions practiced in front of reporters for the first time Monday.

Tight end Jonnu Smith was present on Day 1 of New England’s mandatory minicamp after sitting out voluntary organized team activities.

The Patriots signed Smith to a four-year, $50 million contract on Day 1 of free agency in March. The 25-year-old is coming off a career campaign, catching 41 passes for 448 yards and eight touchdowns in his fourth and final season with the Tennessee Titans.

An apparent hamstring injury kept Smith out of the latter stages of practice.

While Hunter Henry was a full participant in practice, fellow Patriots TE Jonnu Smith did stop practicing early after appearing to tweak his left hamstring. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) June 14, 2021

Smith wasn’t the only important offensive contributor to arrive Monday. Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn and running backs Sony Michel, James White and Brandon Bolden all were present at the first minicamp session.

Like Smith, those four did not attend any OTAs that were open to reporters.