Twitter Roasts Jay Williams For ‘Explanation’ About Celtics Tweet

Who does Jay Williams think he’s fooling?

Williams dominated basketball Twitter on Wednesday after news broke indicating the Boston Celtics plan to hire Ime Udoka as their new head coach. In a since-deleted tweet, Williams posted, ‘The first head coach of color for the Celtics & even more importantly … he is one talented individual who has paid his dues.”

Udoka, of course, is not the first Black head coach in Celtics history, which has seen the likes of Bill Russell, K.C. Jones and Doc Rivers hold the position.

The NBA guard-turned-analyst eventually offered an “explanation” for the off-the-mark tweet.

“As it relates to the Boston Celtics tweet that came from my account a couple of hours ago? I did not post that & my passcode has now been changed,” Williams tweeted Wednesday night.

Unsurprisingly, Williams’ “clarification” largely was met with mockery.

Yooooo no shot you pulled this one! Hahaha https://t.co/T1XxXGtdCc — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) June 24, 2021

Thank u jay. I will not stop untill we find the real tweeter https://t.co/cKipBzRMjM — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) June 23, 2021

Oh my God he actually went this route?!? Incredible https://t.co/6v0GGb9sTS — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 23, 2021

Bruh?you totally tweeted that lol https://t.co/gbYttFluhZ — Keith Nelson Jr (@JusAire) June 24, 2021

Yeah, Jay probably should have just worn this one.