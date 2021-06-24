Twitter Roasts Jay Williams For ‘Explanation’ About Celtics Tweet

Who does Jay Williams think he’s fooling?
Williams dominated basketball Twitter on Wednesday after news broke indicating the Boston Celtics plan to hire Ime Udoka as their new head coach. In a since-deleted tweet, Williams posted, ‘The first head coach of color for the Celtics & even more importantly … he is one talented individual who has paid his dues.”
Udoka, of course, is not the first Black head coach in Celtics history, which has seen the likes of Bill Russell, K.C. Jones and Doc Rivers hold the position.
The NBA guard-turned-analyst eventually offered an “explanation” for the off-the-mark tweet.
“As it relates to the Boston Celtics tweet that came from my account a couple of hours ago? I did not post that & my passcode has now been changed,” Williams tweeted Wednesday night.
Unsurprisingly, Williams’ “clarification” largely was met with mockery.
Yeah, Jay probably should have just worn this one.