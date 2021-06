NESN Logo Sign In

Protecting home court is imperative for the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

After taking Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, Trae Young and Co. dropped the following two contests to the Bucks, both by double digits.

A third consecutive loss to Milwaukee would give the East’s No. 3 seed a chance to punch its ticket to the NBA Finals on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.

Here is how to watch Bucks-Hawks Game 4 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, June 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT