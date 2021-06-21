What Celtics’ Brad Stevens Told Danny Ainge Upon Role Change

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Stevens does not want Danny Ainge to become a stranger to the Boston Celtics.

Stevens now is the Celtics president of basketball operations, a title Ainge had held until 2003 before the former transitioned from the bench to the front office. While Ainge technically is “retired,” Stevens has made it clear to his predecessor that he has an open invitation to Boston’s facilities.

“Brad Stevens says he told Danny Ainge to be around the team and facility ‘as much as he wants to be around,’ and Stevens expects to see Ainge regularly,” the Celtics tweeted Monday. “Stevens has always been a supporter of having Celtics Legends in the building as often as possible.”

A tall task awaits Stevens, who did not have any experience as an NBA executive prior to replacing Ainge. In turn, Stevens surely could benefit from keeping consistent contact with Ainge, who has experience building championship-caliber teams.