How Red Sox Players Fare In Latest MLB All-Star Game Voting Update

When Major League Baseball provided the first All-Star Game voting update a week ago, there was good news for the Boston Red Sox.

And, well, nothing has changed.

Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers still lead American League voting at their respective positions, while J.D. Martinez still ranks second behind Shohei Ohtani at designated hitter. Alex Verdugo remains eighth among AL outfielders.

Here are the voting leaders as of Monday afternoon:

Voting this year will be conducted over two phases.

In Phase 1, which runs from June 3 through June 24, fans will elect three players at each each infield position, three designated hitters and nine outfielders from both leagues to advance. In Phase 2, which runs from June 28 through July 1, fans will vote on the starters for both leagues.