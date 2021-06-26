Xander Bogaerts Addresses Defensive Miscue In Red Sox Win Over Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts had an off-night with the glove Friday against the Yankees.

The Red Sox shortstop committed an error that led to three runs in Boston’s eventual 5-3 win. His forgettable defensive performance was something fans are not used to seeing.

The Yankees had runners on first and second in the top of the second inning. A routine groundball turned into an E6. It likely would have been a double play, but New York instead scored three runs and tied the game.

“Started off the game great and then I messed it up big time,” Bogaerts told reporters over Zoom. “That was rough fielding for me right there in a long time. I’m the most happiest guy we won today, to be honest, because, man, it could have gotten ugly. These guys picked me up big time tonight. I appreciate it. … Tremendous.”

Bogaerts did go 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, but we’re sure he certainly wants to leave his defensive performance behind him.

The shortstop will have a chance to redeem himself Saturday night when the Red Sox and Yankees continue their series at 7:15 p.m. ET.