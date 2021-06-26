Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bullpen Holds It Down In 5-3 Win Over Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox are back in the win column.

Boston took the series opener against the New York Yankees by a score of 5-3 on Friday night at Fenway Park after honoring Dustin Pedroia in front of a sold-out crowd.

Martín Pérez, for the fifth time this season, lasted fewer than four innings. The lefty got through just 3 2/3 frames and gave up three unearned runs, which came by way of an error. Boston’s bullpen held it down, though, and did not allow New York to score an earned run.

With the win, the Red Sox moved to 45-31, while the Yankees fell to 40-35.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Bullpen.

After Pérez couldn’t get out of the fourth, the relief pitchers allowed just three hits for the rest of the game.