Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Reflects On Special Night At Fenway Park

Friday wasn’t an ordinary night at Fenway Park.
Not only were the Red Sox hosting the Yankees for the first time this season, but the club also was celebrating one of the best players in the history of the franchise. Boston honored Dustin Pedroia prior to the series opener against the Bronx Bombers, and the festivities included everything from a heartfelt message from David Ortiz, a surprise appearance by Ric Flair and a ride in the home run cart for the former second baseman.
Spirits among the Fenway Faithful remained high throughout the night, as the Red Sox improved to 4-0 against the Yankees in 2021 with a 5-3 victory. As fate would have it, Boston sealed the win with a 6-4-3 double play, which Pedroia made look too easy over the course of his 14-year run with the Sox.
After the game, manager Alex Cora reflected on the memorable night at the ballpark.
“It was good. The fact that we ended it with a 6-4-3 double play, right? It was meant to be,” Cora told reporters over Zoom. “The whole thing was amazing. It was cool. Pedey was amazing. I know he enjoyed every moment of it. There were a few surprises. I didn’t know Pedro (Martinez) was in town. He came out and that was cool as always. The big man (David Ortiz) with a great message. Pedey, he nailed it. The kids around, Kelli here, everybody here. The fact that everybody was here early, the fans — that’s something different, but obviously for the right reasons. I gotta give it to the fans. For them to show up and bring the energy from the get-go with Pedey and then kept it all the way through the game. I’ve been saying, man, Friday nights at Fenway are cool. They’re pretty cool and it was another great atmosphere.”
Hunter Renfroe echoed Cora’s sentiments.
“It was awesome,” Renfroe told NESN’s Jahmai Webster. “The fans were in it from the first time they stepped in the stadium. Obviously, the ceremony for Dustin earlier was incredible and they really showed the love to him. They showed the love to us throughout the game and we heard ’em loud and clear and we thank them for everything they do.”
With both the weather and the Red Sox heating up, we probably can expect more lively crowds at Fenway on a regular basis.
Here are some other notes from Friday’s Yankees-Red Sox game:
— Renfroe once again showed off his cannon of an arm when he threw Gio Urshela out at home for the first out of the fourth inning. The veteran outfielder now has a Major League Baseball-leading 11 outfield assists on the season, more than 19 teams (!) in the big leagues.
The first-year Red Sox doesn’t want baserunners to start being more cautious, however.
“I hope not. I hope they keep going,” Renfroe told Webster. “I think my record’s 13, so we’re well on the way to that. Gotta keep going.”
— Boston received another tremendous showing from the bullpen after starter Martín Pérez allowed three runs on six hits over 3 2/3 innings of work. Hirokazu Sawamura, Garrett Whitlock, Adam Ottavino and Matt Barnes combined to allow just three hits over the final 5 1/3 frames.
Pérez tipped his cap to the Sox’s relievers after the game.
“They’ve been doing a great job,” the southpaw told reporters over Zoom. “As starters, we have great support from the bullpen and they’ve been attacking the zone and they throw quality pitches. That’s perfect because that’s what you need to win games.”
— Brief outings are starting to become a trend for Pérez, who logged less than four innings in three of his last four starts. He recorded at least five innings in the seven starts prior to the recent stretch.
— Renfroe gave Boston a 3-0 lead in the first inning when he roped an RBI double. The two-bagger boosted his hitting streak to five games.
— The Red Sox have outscored the Yankees 23-13 through the first four games of the season series.