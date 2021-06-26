Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Reflects On Special Night At Fenway Park

NESN Logo Sign In

Friday wasn’t an ordinary night at Fenway Park.

Not only were the Red Sox hosting the Yankees for the first time this season, but the club also was celebrating one of the best players in the history of the franchise. Boston honored Dustin Pedroia prior to the series opener against the Bronx Bombers, and the festivities included everything from a heartfelt message from David Ortiz, a surprise appearance by Ric Flair and a ride in the home run cart for the former second baseman.

Spirits among the Fenway Faithful remained high throughout the night, as the Red Sox improved to 4-0 against the Yankees in 2021 with a 5-3 victory. As fate would have it, Boston sealed the win with a 6-4-3 double play, which Pedroia made look too easy over the course of his 14-year run with the Sox.

After the game, manager Alex Cora reflected on the memorable night at the ballpark.

“It was good. The fact that we ended it with a 6-4-3 double play, right? It was meant to be,” Cora told reporters over Zoom. “The whole thing was amazing. It was cool. Pedey was amazing. I know he enjoyed every moment of it. There were a few surprises. I didn’t know Pedro (Martinez) was in town. He came out and that was cool as always. The big man (David Ortiz) with a great message. Pedey, he nailed it. The kids around, Kelli here, everybody here. The fact that everybody was here early, the fans — that’s something different, but obviously for the right reasons. I gotta give it to the fans. For them to show up and bring the energy from the get-go with Pedey and then kept it all the way through the game. I’ve been saying, man, Friday nights at Fenway are cool. They’re pretty cool and it was another great atmosphere.”

Hunter Renfroe echoed Cora’s sentiments.

“It was awesome,” Renfroe told NESN’s Jahmai Webster. “The fans were in it from the first time they stepped in the stadium. Obviously, the ceremony for Dustin earlier was incredible and they really showed the love to him. They showed the love to us throughout the game and we heard ’em loud and clear and we thank them for everything they do.”