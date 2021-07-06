NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers is all about positivity at this point in his life. Apparently, no one told Tom Brady.

The legendary quarterbacks will square off Tuesday afternoon in the latest installment of “The Match,” a celebrity golf showdown featuring world-famous athletes paired with the best golfers on earth. Rodgers will team up with Bryson DeChambeau to take on Brady and Phil Mickelson.

But the foursome has been duking it out since the showdown was announced, trading various social media barbs and teeing up some trash talk in made-for-social media soundbites. The final installment of their “Jeopardy!” spoof went live Tuesday, and Brady sure found a way to needle Rodgers’ situation with the Green Bay Packers.

The answer posed to Brady: “He is an NBA owner, a self-taught guitarist and has starred in both ‘The Office’ and ‘Game of Thrones.’ “

The “question,” of course, is “Who is Aaron Rodgers,” but before getting to that, Brady couldn’t help himself.

Perhaps Rodgers’ meek retort is a jab at Brady’s own Bill Belichick drama with the Patriots near the end of his tenure in Foxboro.