Brad Stevens Offers Injury Updates On Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens shared good news Thursday night about Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III, two key players who suffered injuries that ultimately ended their 2020-21 NBA seasons.

Stevens told NBC Sports Boston after the 2021 NBA Draft that both players will be ready to go before training camp and that their injuries won’t linger into the start of next season.

“Jaylen just had another scan, looks great,” Stevens said. “He’s been working out here every day and has done stuff with other people on the floor with him. Supposedly will be cleared for live contact within the next couple weeks.

“Rob is getting better. Looks good. Saw him a couple days ago. I think that if he isn’t cleared to play today, he’s cleared to play any time soon.”

After selecting Juhann Begarin with the 45th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Brad Stevens spoke exclusively with @tvabby, @Scalabrine & @ChrisForsberg_



Check out the full interview here:https://t.co/YDSCH1Kg6g — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) July 30, 2021

Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist, which required surgery in May that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Williams dealt with an ankle sprain and turf toe and missed the final few games of Boston’s playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.