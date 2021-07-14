NESN Logo Sign In

Kevan Miller is ready to put his family and health before hockey, as the Bruins defenseman announced his retirement Wednesday morning.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the Boston blueliner announced the difficult decision, saying he still loves the sport, but injuries have taken their toll.

“Although my spirit for the game is there, unfortunately, my body isn’t,” Miller said in a statement. “My overall health and my family are now the priority. This was not an easy decision to make but it’s time to hang up my skates.”

Miller battled injuries throughout his entire seven-year career. He appeared in just 28 games last season after missing the entire 2019-20 campaign. The 33-year-old was back on the ice as the playoffs approached only to go down with a concussion in the first round against the Washington Capitals.

“It’s hard to put into words what it means to wear the spoked B,” he said in his statement. “It was an honor to put that jersey on each night.”

The California native played his college hockey at the University of Vermont and became attached to New England at the start of his adult life.

“I called New England home for almost 18 years. My kids were born in Boston, it’s where my wife and I started our family. From Berkshire to UVM to Providence to Boston, the relationships with so many that have been on this journey mean the world to me. People say it a lot, there’s nothing like playing for a New England team, that statement couldn’t be more true.