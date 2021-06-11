NESN Logo Sign In

Kevan Miller came so close to returning for the Boston Bruins in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the New York Islanders.

The Bruins defenseman confirmed Friday he “most likely” would have played in Game 7 at TD Garden had Boston defeated New York in Game 6 at Nassau Coliseum to stave off elimination.

Instead, we’re left to wonder what could have been had the B’s won one more game. Just like Miller is left to wonder what could have been had Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov not left his feet to deliver a punishing blow to the head in Game 4 of Boston’s first-round series against Washington.

“I’m not player safety, that’s their job to do it,” Miller said Friday during a video conference, addressing Orlov’s questionable hit for the first time since it happened May 21. “I wish he would’ve just hit me in the shoulder, instead of the chin. That’s all. Just hit me in the shoulder, hit me clean, I’m still playing and then — yeah, just hit me square.”

Miller confirmed Friday he suffered a concussion on Orlov’s high hit, which sent the 33-year-old blueliner to the hospital and ultimately forced him to miss Boston’s final seven playoff games.

There was light at the end of the tunnel, with Miller skating Tuesday, going through testing Wednesday and being cleared for contact Thursday. But the Bruins’ 6-2 loss to the Islanders on Wednesday night ended any chance of him returning to the ice for Boston this season.

Miller, who turns 34 in November, now is set to become a free agent. He’s unsure what the future holds after another injury plagued campaign.