Canadiens Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 5

Tampa Bay holds a 3-1 series lead

by

The Canadiens and the Lightning are set for Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

Tampa Bay entered Game 4 with an opportunity to win hockey’s ultimate prize for the second consecutive season but Montreal staved off elimination with an overtime victory. The Lightning now can clinch the Cup on home ice.

Will they pull it off? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Game 5 between the Canadiens and Lightning:

When: Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

