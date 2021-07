NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox’s first West Coast trip in nearly two years concludes Wednesday.

Boston is looking to end the trip on a high note and earn a series win against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Red Sox took Game 1 in L.A., but fell Tuesday night as Shohei Ohtani earned his fourth win on the mound after seven strong innings.

For more on Wednesday’s clash, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.