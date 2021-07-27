Fifteen Players To Keep An Eye On For Bruins When Free Agency Begins

NESN Logo Sign In

We know what you’re thinking reading this headline: “15 guys?” We’ll be honest, it’s a lot. But the Boston Bruins have some needs to fill when free agency opens, and while there are some obvious fits, there also are some not-so-obvious ones.

So, we thought it best to go a mile wide and an inch deep. Let’s make the cases (brief ones) for why the below collection of free agents could be fits for the Black and Gold. To be clear, this is not us saying the Bruins are rumored to pursue those guys, but rather it’s us just kicking around some ideas.

Off we go.

Brandon Saad, left winger — The Bruins were said to be interested in him at the 2020 trade deadline. He continues to score at a 20-plus-goals pace per season and still is only entering his age-29 season. With the Bruins re-signing Taylor Hall, he either would play on his off side or go to the third line. Ultimately, his cost might be too high for the role he would play with the Bruins.

Blake Coleman, left winger — This particular writer has been beating the “Bruins should go after Blake Coleman” drum for years. He still represents a fantastic fit and would be a solid addition to the third line, but after seeing what Barclay Goodrow got from the New York Rangers, Coleman might simply be too expensive.

Pius Suter, center — Frankly, we can’t believe the Blackhawks didn’t give him a qualifying offer. He had 14 goals and 13 assists in his first NHL season and is entering his age-25 campaign. There’s not a big enough sample size for him to get a huge deal, and he seems like he has the staying power to be a legitimate middle-six center for a while. He would be a great get for the Bruins.

Alex Goligoski, defenseman — He’ll be 36 when next season starts, but Goligoski has been a steady puck-mover for the life of his contract with the Coyotes. Not the most sound in his own end, but he can make plays at the offensive blue line and eat minutes.