Why Dan Orlovsky Believes Mac Jones Will Be Patriots’ Starting QB

Dan Orlovsky isn’t expecting the New England Patriots to take it very slow with Mac Jones.

Orlovsky on Tuesday was tasked with projecting the winner of the Patriots’ quarterback battle: Cam Newton, New England’s 2020 starter, or Jones, the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 12-year league veteran is expecting Bill Belichick and Co. to roll with the Alabama product, but he doesn’t believe Newton will be stapled to the bench.

“This offense for New England is going to be one, run-oriented, and then two, great on third down, efficiency on third down. That will be a Mac Jones strength,” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “Now, I do see them taking a package for Cam Newton and having him be a big part of their offense. Situational stuff, third downs they can utilize quarterback runs, 11-on-11 football, red zone 11-on-11 football. Also, with the ability that he can still throw the ball. But Mac Jones will be their starting quarterback.”

The opportunity to win the starting job is ripe for the taking for Jones. Belichick on Tuesday acknowledged the Patriots as a team will enter training camp with a “clean slate” and that every member of the team has to “establish our level of performance.”

This starts Wednesday when the Patriots kick off camp in Foxboro.