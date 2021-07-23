Gerrit Cole Odds: Strikeout Prop Still Low For Friday’s Start vs. Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

As the Boston Red Sox get set to face New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole on Friday night at Fenway Park, one of Cole’s betting propositions has been fascinating to follow of late.

Some American sportsbooks offer markets on a starting pitcher’s strikeouts. It’s literally an “Over” or “Under” bet on a total decided by oddsmakers.

During the first month of the season, Cole’s strikeout prop was routinely set around O/U 9.5 with juice to the “Over.” In six April starts, Cole struck out eight, 13, eight, 10, 11 and 12 batters. So 9.5 was a damn good number to use for Cole in the early going.

Thing is, Cole’s strikeout numbers really suffered in May and June. And bookmakers gradually shortened the prop number from 9.5 to 8.5 to 7.5.

Gerrit Cole strikeouts (May/June):

5/6 vs. HOU – 4

5/12 at TB – 12

5/17 at TEX – 7

5/22 vs. CHW – 7

5/28 at DET – 5

6/3 vs. TB – 7

6/9 at MIN – 9

— Spider Tack ban —

6/16 at TOR – 4

6/22 vs. KC – 6

6/27 at BOS – 6

Cole did show flashes of his old self in his last two outings by striking out 23 batters in 15 innings against the Houston Astros and Red Sox. And yet his prop Friday still is set at O/U 7.5.

Hmmm.