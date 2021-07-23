Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Red Sox-Yankees To Win Signed Jim Rice Jersey

NESN Logo Sign In

If the next Boston Red Sox versus New York Yankees game is anything like the last one, we all are in for another treat.

But who really knows what’s in store?

Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Friday night’s Red Sox-Yankees game can try to answer that question and win a signed Jim Rice jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

The Red Sox-Yankees broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the contest unfolds. “Predict The Game” contestants also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction increases their chance of winning.

NESN

The first question in Friday night’s contest will appear during “Red Sox GameDay LIVE,” which will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The winner of the signed Rice jersey automatically will be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize: the Ultimate TV Upgrade. The more you play, the more likely you are to win.

Click here to play!