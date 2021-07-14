Xander Bogaerts Helps Nathan Eovaldi With Double Play During All-Star Game

Red Sox fans certainly are used to seeing these highlights

by

The Red Sox were a long way from Fenway Park on Tuesday, but they certainly seemed to feel comfortable at Coors Field during the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

The glove work by Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was just one example.

Bogaerts, who was honored to have been named the starting shortstop, turned a beautiful double play in the fourth inning while playing behind Boston pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. It came after Eovaldi had allowed a one-out single to Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman. Bogaerts, though, made sure it didn’t get interesting while helping the right-hander record a scoreless frame.

Check it out:

Bogaerts then came through in the top of the fifth inning with a RBI single to extend the American League’s lead to 4-0. Third baseman Rafael Devers already had recorded a hit, as well.

