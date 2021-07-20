NFL Rumors: Here’s Latest On Patriots’ Jonnu Smith After Minicamp Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Jonnu Smith reportedly is on track to be ready for training camp.

The star tight end, an expensive offseason acquisition of the New England Patriots, exited his first minicamp practice last month due to a hamstring injury. Smith, who skipped voluntary team workouts a couple weeks prior, wound up missing the rest of camp.

But he and linebacker Chase Winovich, who missed minicamp sessions for undisclosed reasons, both are expected to be ready for the start of training camp, Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed reported Tuesday morning.

This obviously is good news for the Patriots, who need Smith to hit the ground running in camp and carry it over into the regular season. The 25-year-old has a chance to be a legitimate game-changer for New England’s offense.

As for Winovich, we still have no idea what the future holds for him in Foxboro.

The Patriots are scheduled to start training camp July 28.