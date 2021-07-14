NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum sat out of Team USA’s first win against Argentina with some soreness in his knee, as the team gears up for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

But that didn’t stop his son, Deuce, from running around with some other NBA kids whose dads are representing the United States.

Kamiah Adams-Beal, wife of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, posted a photo of Deuce with her two sons as well as the children of

Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard and Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green.

Check out Deuce in the middle with the orange Jordan shirt on, mixing it up from his usual Nike sweatsuits.

Are we perhaps looking at the future Team USA?