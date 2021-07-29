Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Makes Statement After Injury Scare, MRI Results

NESN Logo Sign In

Good news regarding Dak Prescott.

After a gruesome injury kept him out most of last season, the Dallas quarterback had another scare on the first day of padded practice with the Cowboys.

Prescott left workouts Wednesday feeling an issue with his right shoulder. An MRI examination revealed a muscle strain and he’ll be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

The quarterback shared a statement to offer some clarification.

“I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far,” Prescott said in a statement released by the team. “Better to be cautious and smart about it. I don’t see this as any kind of serious setback. We’ll treat it on a daily basis, and I’ll be fine.”

Hopefully Prescott returns to full health.