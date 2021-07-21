Kyle Busch Moves On, Enjoys Tropical Vacation After Controversial Wreck

Busch apparently isn't stewing over what happened in the Granite State

by

Kyle Busch found a great way to put his frustrating weekend behind him.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver shared a photo Tuesday of himself along with his wife, Samantha, and son, Brexton, in tropical parts unknown. The post arrived a few days after Busch’s controversial exit in the Foxwoods 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which suddenly has become a house of horrors for the NASCAR star.

Take a look:

Hey, that looks like a decent vacation.

Busch and the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series will return from their two-week break Aug. 8 when they race at Watkins Glen International.

More Racing:

NASCAR Decides On Punishment For Kyle Busch After Pace Car Incident
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale
Previous Article

Chris Sale Feels Great After Rehab Start; Here’s When He Might Pitch Next
NHL Logo
Next Article

NHL Expansion Draft Live Stream: Watch Seattle Kraken Roster Reveal Online, On TV

Picked For You

Related