Kyle Busch Moves On, Enjoys Tropical Vacation After Controversial Wreck

Kyle Busch found a great way to put his frustrating weekend behind him.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver shared a photo Tuesday of himself along with his wife, Samantha, and son, Brexton, in tropical parts unknown. The post arrived a few days after Busch’s controversial exit in the Foxwoods 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which suddenly has become a house of horrors for the NASCAR star.

Take a look:

Soaking in the bye week rays ?? pic.twitter.com/BenMIdg1vL — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) July 20, 2021

Hey, that looks like a decent vacation.

Busch and the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series will return from their two-week break Aug. 8 when they race at Watkins Glen International.