Angry Kyle Busch Sent This Tweet After Controversial New Hampshire Wreck

It probably is safe to say Kyle Busch is over the New Hampshire Motor Speedway experience — for now, anyway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver lasted just nine laps after starting on the pole in Sunday’s Foxwoods 301 in Loudon, N.H. Busch spun out and suffered day-ending damage on Lap 6, which saw the “Magic Mile” drenched in a heavy downpour that led to much discussion during and after the race.

It was the second consecutive early New Hampshire exit for Busch, who owns three wins at the track.

After showing atypical restraint during an NBC Sports interview, Busch hopped on Twitter and fired off this tweet:

Enjoying a far different afternoon in the Granite State was Aric Almirola, who shocked the sport in claiming the checkered flag while clinching a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

He, Busch and the rest of the field now will enjoy a two-week break before returning Aug. 8 at Watkins Glen International.