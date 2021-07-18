Kyle Busch Bites Lip, But Clearly Angry After Wrecking In Rain At NHMS

NESN Logo Sign In

LOUDON, N.H. — Kyle Busch — and the entire NASCAR Cup Series field, really — had every right to be upset Sunday afternoon in the Granite State.

Rain soaked New Hampshire Motor Speedway overnight Saturday but dissipated late Sunday morning. A once-daunting forecast reversed, fueling optimism the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 would go off as scheduled.

But six laps after pace car driver Gunner Olszewski exited the track track under a light mist, a sudden downpour blanketed the “Magic Mile.” Almost immediately, Busch, the pole sitter and leader at the time, spun out and wrecked into the wall, ending his afternoon.

Martin Truex Jr., in second place at the time, also suffered race-ending damages to his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry. JGR teammate Denny Hamlin lost control of the No. 11 but avoided serious damage.

OH MY GOODNESS.



It started raining at @NHMS and many people, including race leader Kyle Busch, started wrecking. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/N5cAQp8UpK — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 18, 2021

A shocking turn of events at @NHMS!



Rain starts to fall, and race leader Kyle Busch along with many others crash entering Turn 1! #NASCAR // NBCSN pic.twitter.com/yFhmesSge3 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 18, 2021

While speaking with NBC Sports, Busch showed atypical restraint, but his frustration was obvious.