Red Sox Trade Deadline: Five Position Players That Boston Could Target

Joey Gallo, 1B/OF — Texas Rangers

There haven’t been any rumors (yet) about the Red Sox targeting Gallo, but the Rangers slugger nevertheless would be a great fit in Boston.

Gallo is arbitration-eligible this offseason before hitting free agency after the 2022 campaign. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as it’s entirely possible Casas begins 2022 in the minors and/or struggles upon his promotion. Gallo, also a left-handed hitter, can play both first base and the outfield, offering the kind of positional versatility that Boston loves. He doesn’t hit for much contact — just a .211 career hitter — but he has 24 homers this season and leads baseball with 74 walks.

Starling Marte, OF — Miami Marlins

The Red Sox reportedly have inquired about Marte, who is having a great season.

A free agent this offseason, the 32-year-old entered Tuesday hitting .303 with seven homers and 21 stolen bases while offering Gold Glove-caliber defense in the outfield. He’s a borderline star player who would be an expensive deadline acquisition for the Red Sox, but also would serve as a strong counter to the Tampa Bay Rays’ recent trade for Nelson Cruz.

Obviously, adding a player like Marte would signal the Red Sox aren’t confident that Jarren Duran is ready for consistent playing time at the big league level.

Carlos Santana, 1B/DH — Kansas City Royals

Like Gallo, Santana is scheduled to become a free agent after next season. So, he wouldn’t be a rental.

Santana, an on-base machine, is having another Carlos Santana-like season: a .239 batting average with 17 homers and 61 walks in 416 plate appearances with the Royals. You know what you’re getting with this player — and there’s value in that.

He’s on the older side at 35 years old, but he clearly still can hit and would be a fine left-handed solution at first base.