Mo Vaughn, Jonathan Papelbon Discuss Shohei Ohtani On ‘Ultimate Red Sox Show’

The Red Sox traveled to Los Angeles this past week for a series with the Angels and got a full display of what ‘Shohei Mania’ is all about.

Former Red Sox Mo Vaughn and Jonathan Papelbon joined Tom Caron and Lenny DiNardo to discuss the incredible season that Ohtani is having and just how difficult it is to perform at the plate and mound as well as he is. The three also discuss if whether or not Ohtani can sustain his high level of performance for years to come.

