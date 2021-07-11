Marwin Gonzalez Injury: Red Sox Utility Man Could Land On Injured List

NESN Logo Sign In

Marwin Gonzalez took the field for the first time in a week Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, but the utility man’s return didn’t last long.

Gonzalez, who earned the start at first base, was pulled after just one at bat due to a hamstring injury which had caused him to miss the last four games. Bobby Dalbec replaced Gonzalez at the bag.

“Not great. Not great,” Cora said on a postgame video conference after Boston’s 5-4 loss. “It’s something that we felt he was good to go, and he felt it right away. This one looks like it’s going to be an (injured list) thing. Obviously we’ll see how he feels tomorrow. But it doesn’t look too promising.”

Gonzalez first suffered the hamstring injury Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. He was pulled after just three innings and hadn’t played since July 5.

The Red Sox will be off for the MLB All-Star break before returning to the diamond Thursday in New York against the Yankees. It appears Gonzalez, though, won’t be returning to the lineup in the short term.