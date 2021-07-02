How Mookie Betts Reacted To President Joe Biden’s Joke About Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

How did Mookie Betts react when he met President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday?

To put it bluntly, he didn’t.

According to Sammy Roth of the Los Angeles Times, Betts didn’t have any sort of response when Biden said his name at the ceremony honoring the World Series champion Dodgers. When the president tried to joke about the trade that sent him from the Boston Red Sox to L.A., Betts managed a polite smile.

Mookie Betts must be the most stoic person on planet Earth. Didn?t react even a little when the president said his name. Cracked a tiny smile when Biden joked about his chief strategist, a Red Sox fan, no longer wanting to talk to him. — Sammy Roth (@Sammy_Roth) July 2, 2021

You can see half of Betts’ face in a video of the ceremony, captured by Los Angeles’ KLTA. The moment Roth is referencing happens at the 5:37 mark:

Betts did manage to show a little personality beforehand, when he posed for a photo outside the White House with third baseman Justin Turner and pitcher Clayton Kershaw:

The Champs clean up nice. pic.twitter.com/lUW6vLUUAP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 2, 2021

If nothing else, at least Betts’ fashion sense showed up on Friday. He opted for a more classic look than that of his former Red Sox teammate Joe Kelly, who donned a mariachi jacket in a viral moment.