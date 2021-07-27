Nick Pivetta Choosing To Look On Bright Side Despite Another Rough Start

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Pivetta is choosing to look on the bright side of things.

The Red Sox pitcher surrendered four earned runs through 4 2/3 innings in Boston’s eventual 5-4 win Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Pivetta has struggled of late after surprising many out of the gate. But at the end of the day, he’s still “super happy” despite only having his “C stuff.”

“Some days you just have your C stuff, and today I had my C stuff and I just had to really lock it in. I had some really positive things,” Pivetta told reporters over Zoom after the game. “I had a bunch of weak contact, really pitched a lot better through the third and fourth innings. I was unlucky with (Bo) Bichette. I definitely want that (home run) pitch back. But, you’re gonna make mistakes and you gotta live and die with those. So, like I said, the team came back, it’s a win at the end of the day and I’m super happy with that even if it’s not a great day for me.”

Pivetta is 1-1 in his last three starts with a 7.05 ERA. Despite that, though, he believes he’s pitching well and is looking forward to bouncing back against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I wouldn’t put it as inconsistent to be honest with you. I think I’m pitching really really well still,” Pivetta said. “I’m gonna keep it as positive as I can, to be honest with you guys. I’m about that. I’m really happy with how I pitched last time against the Blue Jays, and going back against them I knew I had to pitch really well and I did the best job I possibly can.”

The right-hander added he was going to “tweak some things” before his next start against the Rays. So we shall see what comes of those fixes.