Rafael Devers Expresses Desire To Stay With Red Sox Long-Term

Rafael Devers is hoping to call Boston home for years and years to come.

Devers’ first major contract at the big-league level will be coming in the not-so-distant future. The All-Star currently is slated for two more years of arbitration before potentially becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

And if Devers has his way, his next deal will be with the Red Sox.

“I grew up a Boston fan and I signed with Boston so I would like to stay,” Devers told reporters in Denver on Monday through a translater, ESPN’s Marly Rivera, per MassLive.

“I love Boston. It’s a beautiful city. The best part is the weather right now. Not only that … the fans are awesome. It doesn’t matter what team we play. They always show up to support us at Fenway. So it’s pretty cool.”

Of course, playing in Boston isn’t for everyone. Many stars in the past have unsuccessfully tried to carry out more personal success with the Red Sox after performing at an elite level in a different city. But Devers clearly possesses the mindset necessary to be a Boston mainstay.

“It’s a little tough with the media in Boston but that is their job,” Devers said. “And my job is to try to be the best every day. This is a business. It’s just kind of a part about baseball. There are good things and bad things. Sometimes I make mistakes. Sometimes the media makes mistakes. And it’s OK. We’re all human. We move on. We take it one day at a time.”