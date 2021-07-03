NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers was selected to his first Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Thursday night as the American League’s starting third baseman.

The Boston Red Sox star, who leads the league with 69 RBIs, earned high praise from his manager and teammates, and has enjoyed great success at the plate this season.

Devers told reporters it was a “huge honor” to make his first All-Star team, and he’s just hopeful it won’t be his last.

“I don’t want this to be just my first time and only time to be selected,” Devers told reporters through interpreter Bryan Almonte over Zoom. “I feel as though I’m doing what needs to be done to put myself in the right position to hopefully get multiple selections.”

If Devers continues to play the way he has all season, it probably would be a safe bet to make that he will be part of future All-Star Games during his career.