Red Sox First Pitch: Chris Sale Could Return To Red Sox After Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is just days away, but Chris Sale’s return to the Red Sox may be the most impactful addition to any team in baseball in that time frame.

The Red Sox ace is moving along in his rehab program as planned and will pitch for the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday. If Sale’s rehab progress continues, he could be back in Boston soon.

Tom Caron and Jim Rice discuss the potential impact that Sale’s return to the Red Sox’s clubhouse could have on young pitchers like Tanner Houck.

