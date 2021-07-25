Tom Brady Throws It Back To ‘Fantasy Football Files’ With Awesome Clip

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady seems to be looking forward to getting back on the football field with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who was most recently celebrating the triumph with a visit to the White House and a ring ceremony in Tampa Bay, depicted just that with a fun social media post Sunday morning.

“Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again,” Brady tweeted along with a video of him getting reps with a passing machine.

Training camp starts this week. I?m looking forward to having some actual receivers again? pic.twitter.com/PDl1puHr46 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 25, 2021

It’s not the first time we’ve seen a video like this before, either.

Perhaps Brady is paying tribute to the NFL’s fantasy football “Pick me” compilations from mid-to-late-2000s?

And with a talented group of pass-catching options in Tampa Bay — Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowksi, O.J. Howard, etc. — Brady probably wouldn’t be a terrible QB1 option from a fantasy perspective.