The Boston Red Sox are having a good couple of weeks when it comes to their prospects.

Jarren Duran and Tanner Houck are starring at the major league level and No. 4 overall pick Marcelo Mayer signed a slot-value contract. To top it off, 2020 third-rounder Blaze Jordan on Friday went off in a Florida Complex League game against the FCL Twins.

The 18-year-old had the game of his career in the 9-1 win. Batting third, he went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, his first professional triple (which he tried to turn into an inside-the-park grand slam, but got thrown out a home) and a whopping six RBIs.

Red Sox 2020 third-rounder Blaze Jordan is having his best game as a pro:



2-for-4

HR

3B

6 RBIs



Here's where he ranks on Boston's Top 30 Prospects list: https://t.co/z95PbhAntj pic.twitter.com/k1PEuEk9J6 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 23, 2021

For context, he had seven total RBIs through 11 appearances before Friday and was hitting .227 on the season. His performance pushed his batting average up to .250.

Jordan is ranked as the 10th overall prospect in the Red Sox system, with an estimated big-league arrival of 2024. If he keeps it up, it could be sooner than that.