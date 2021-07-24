Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Alex Cora Overhauls Bottom Of Order

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox haven’t been getting a ton of production from the bottom of the lineup, so Alex Cora is switching things up for the penultimate game against the New York Yankees this weekend.

Boston has won the first two contests of the four-game set at Fenway Park, and will look to secure the series win Saturday afternoon.

While the first six Red Sox hitters from Friday will remain the same, the personnel will be changed for Nos. 7-9.

Kevin Plawecki takes over behind the plate for Christian Vázquez and will hit seventh. Franchy Cordero will play right field instead of Hunter Renfroe, hitting eighth. Michael Chavis mans first base instead of Bobby Dalbec. Chavis will hit ninth.

Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Red Sox and will be opposed by Jameson Taillon.

First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 3. Here are the lineups.

RED SOX (60-38)

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Jarren Duran, CF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Alex Verdugo, LF

Kevin Plawecki, C

Franchy Cordero, RF

Michael Chavis, 1B