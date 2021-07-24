Red Sox Wrap: Nathan Eovaldi Gem Spoiled By Yankees Comeback

NESN Logo Sign In

It was a beautiful day in Boston with the Red Sox beating the New York Yankees, until they weren’t.

Starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi tossed an absolute gem, but once he left the mound, the Yankees used the top of the eighth to make up the three-run difference and win, 4-3.

Boston benefitted from great baserunning by Kiké Hernández and Jarren Duran to score, but the bats didn’t have another comeback in them, though they teased one in the bottom of the eighth and ninth.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 60-38 on the season, while the Yankees improve to 50-46.

GAME IN A WORD

Whiplash.

The Red Sox were winning and then, all of a sudden, they weren’t.

ON THE MOUND

— Eovaldi pitched tremendously, with 82 of his 100 pitches thrown for strikes, working through his 7 2/3 innings quickly and efficiently.