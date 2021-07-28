Sean Kuraly Reportedly Leaving Bruins To Sign Contract With Blue Jackets

NESN Logo Sign In

Sean Kuraly is heading home.

The Dublin, Ohio, native plans to sign a four-year free agent contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to multiple Wednesday reports. The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline first reported news of the agreement, with Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman later reporting that Columbus will pay Kuraly a $2.5 million annual salary.

Kuraly, 28, spent the last five seasons with the Boston Bruins. He racked up 24 goals and 44 assists while mostly working in a fourth-line role.

