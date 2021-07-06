Steven Kampfer Signs KHL Contract After Second Stint With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Steven Kampfer is headed to the KHL.

Kampfer, an unrestricted free agent, inked a one-year contract with Ak Bars Kazan. The team, which plays out of Kazan in southwest Russia, announced the deal on Monday.

The 35-year-old played in 65 games over the past three seasons in Boston, marking his second run with the organization. While he largely was deployed as a depth option in 2020-21, he did have one of the best games of his career in April.

He did not play during the postseason due to hand surgery.

Time with the Bruins bookended Kampfer’s NHL career. He made his debut with the team back in the 2010-11 season, though he wasn’t officially considered part of the Stanley Cup run since he only played in 38 games.

He re-joined the Bruins as part of the trade that sent Adam McQuaid to the New York Rangers in 2018.

Kampfer played for the Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers in addition to the Rangers.