Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineups: Alex Verdugo Returns In Middle Game

The Red Sox can win their series against the Angels with a victory Tuesday night.

Boston and Los Angeles play their second game of a three-game set at Angel Stadium in what’s sure to be a must-watch game between pitchers.

Shohei Ohtani, who is having an incredible season as both a hitter and pitcher, will take the mound for the Angels in search of his fourth win. He’ll oppose Nathan Eovaldi, who’s looking for his third straight victory after two consecutive solid outings.

As for the lineups, Alex Verdugo returns after sitting out Monday’s win. He’ll play left and bat second. Connor Wong will catch Eovaldi and hit ninth while Danny Santana will play first and bat eighth. Marwin Gonzalez is not in the lineup after leaving Monday with hamstring tightness.

First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET, and you can catch an hour of pre and postgame coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (55-32)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Alex Verdugo, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Danny Santana, 1B

Connor Wong, C