Bruins Notes: Steven Kampfer Focused On Loss, Not His Career Night

Kampfer long has not gotten enough credit for how solid of a shot he has. His wrister is slick, and he’s a fairly efficient puck-mover.

From a human perspective, it’s nice to see Kampfer play so well, even if it came in a losing effort. He busts his keister all the time, seldom with the promise of any NHL ice time. To see the 32-year-old cash in on the opportunities he’s been given is a good story.

Here are some more notes from Friday’s Bruins-Sabres game:

— It had been over three years, but Kevan Miller finally scored a goal.

Never known for his ability to put pucks in the back of the net, Miller — making his return to the lineup after missing five games — had Boston’s third goal Friday. A Kampfer feed from the red line found Miller at the attacking blue line, and he danced through the offensive zone before beating Sabres netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Similarly to Kampfer, Miller didn’t care about the personal success.

“It was good,” to score, Miller said. “We obviously were making a push, would’ve been nice to finish it off, but nice to score every now and then.”

The last time Miller had scored a goal was Dec. 27, 2017. Friday’s tally was the 13th goal of his 344-game NHL career.

— Jaroslav Halak saw his first game action since April 3 on Friday.

The B’s backup netminder had been in the COVID-19 protocols for weeks but was cleared in time to travel with the team to Buffalo.