Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. proved why he’s known as of the brightest young stars during the 2021 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday at Coors Field.

Guerrero blasted an absolute no-doubter during the third inning to extend the American League’s lead to 2-0 over the National League. It measured 468 feet to left field and left San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. watching in awe.

Guerrero, who is 22 years and 119 days old, is the youngest player to hit a home run in an All-Star Game since Johnny Bench in 1969, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

