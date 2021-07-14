NESN Logo Sign In

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. proved why he’s known as of the brightest young stars during the 2021 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday at Coors Field.

Guerrero blasted an absolute no-doubter during the third inning to extend the American League’s lead to 2-0 over the National League. It measured 468 feet to left field and left San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. watching in awe.

Check it out:

Guerrero, who is 22 years and 119 days old, is the youngest player to hit a home run in an All-Star Game since Johnny Bench in 1969, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Hopefully there’s plenty more where that came from.

… And it’d be an added bonus if one of the five Boston Red Sox representatives were able to do so next.