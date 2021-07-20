NESN Logo Sign In

We keep getting told what we want to hear when it comes to Chris Sale.

The Boston Red Sox ace is scheduled to make a rehab start with Double-A Portland on Tuesday. There is some rain in the forecast up in Maine, but if all goes as planned, he’ll be on the mound for the Sea Dogs.

According to manager Alex Cora, they’re looking at three or four innings from the lefty. Knowing Sale, he’ll be eager to throw much longer than that.

“One thing (is) for sure, if it’s up to Chris, he will go seven tomorrow, to be honest with you,” Cora said via Zoom ahead of Boston’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. “He feels that good but we’ve got to be patient and just stay with the process. We’ve been very patient throughout and we’re not going to deviate from that.”

Sale finished his first rehab assignment last Thursday with the Florida Complex League, the biggest step yet since his Tommy John Surgery in March 2020.

Results from his next outing are even more highly anticipated.