NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe hit a game-winning sacrifice fly to score Xander Bogaerts from third base as Boston completed a comeback with a 5-4 extra-inning win over the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox scored two runs in the 10th inning as Rafael Devers, who started the inning on second base, scored on one of New York’s four wild pitches in the inning. Bogaerts earned a lead-off walk, went to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Renfroe’s sac fly.

Yankees’ Brooks Kriske threw just six of his 12 pitches for strikes in taking the loss.

Check it out:

Kiké Hernández was the first to deliver the heroics, though, as the utilityman sent the game to extra innings with a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning.