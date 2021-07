NESN Logo Sign In

Robbie Ray has been dominant against left-handed batters all season, but Rafael Devers wasn’t going to be part of that statistic Wednesday night.

The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher delivered an 87.6 mph slider to Devers, who gave the Boston Red Sox a 3-0 lead when he hit a 414-foot solo home run to center field.

It was a no-doubter, check it out:

That makes 24 round-trippers on the season for Devers, who’s had quite the year at the plate for the Red Sox.