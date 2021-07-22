NESN Logo Sign In

If more people in the world had a sense of humor like Kiké Hernández, the world would be a better place.

The Red Sox utility man joined Boston ahead of this season and since is emerging as the complete player manager Alex Cora and chief baseball operator Chaim Bloom envisioned he would be.

Hernández has hit three home runs in his last two games for the Red Sox, and leads Boston with nine homers over the last month. But in addition to his bat heating up, and the plays he makes in just about any position in the field, the 29-year-old brings another important intangible to the team.

Not everyone is funny enough to prank their manager into thinking they don’t speak any English for half of a season.

In a recent piece by NBC Sports Boston’s John Tomase, Hernández shared the time he did just that during his time with Triple-A Oklahoma City while in the Astros organization.

Here’s an excerpt:

His manager was an old-school hard-(expletive) named Tony DeFrancesco who had missed spring training and the start of the season while being treated for cancer. When he returned in late May to take over Triple-A Oklahoma City, Hernández was hitting over .300.