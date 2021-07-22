Watch Michael Chavis Hit 409-Foot Bomb As Red Sox Build Lead Vs. Blue Jays

The Red Sox are doing it again

by

The Boston Red Sox are at it again.

In their next game after blasting six home runs in a 13-4 defeat of the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, the Red Sox built a 4-1 lead Wednesday entirely through home runs. Half an inning after the Blue Jays tacked on their only run, Michael Chavis built some breathing room with a solo shot that traveled 409 feet.

He was the third Red Sox player to go yard by the top of the fifth, copying Rafael Devers and Kiké Hernández.

And there’s still plenty of baseball to play.

More Red Sox:

Watch Rafael Devers Hit 414-Foot Solo Home Run For Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox Third Baseman Rafael Devers
Previous Article

Watch Rafael Devers Hit 414-Foot Solo Home Run For Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays
Seattle Kraken Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon
Next Article

Bruins Thank Jeremy Lauzon After Defenseman Drafted By Kraken

Picked For You

Related